Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 26 : In what promises to be a nail-biting clash, the highly anticipated football match between Ambernath United Atlanta FC and Delhi FC is set to unfold at the Minerva Sports Complex in Mohali, Punjab on Friday with the kick-off at 4 pm. The game will be live on SportsCast India YouTube channel.

With both teams vying for a spot in the prestigious I-League for next season, the stakes couldn't be higher as Ambernath United Atlanta FC and Delhi FC battle for the remaining spot that could ensure qualification.

Steven Dias' side has been nothing short of sensational throughout their campaign, displaying exceptional skill, tactical prowess, and unwavering determination. Their journey to this crucial encounter has been marked by impressive victories, relentless teamwork, and a resolute spirit that has captured the hearts of not only their supporters but also football fans across the country.

Heading into this decisive match, Ambernath United Atlanta FC finds themselves second in the I-League 2 final round table, tantalizingly close to securing their place in next year's I-League 2023-24. A win or even a draw would see them clinch qualification, but they face a stern test against their well-matched opponent in Delhi FC who are also known for their attacking intent and defensive solidarity.

Ambernath's attacking unit has been in scintillating form, regularly finding the back of the net with blistering pace, precise passes, and clinical finishing. Their offensive prowess, combined with their astute midfield orchestrators and rock-solid defence, has been the cornerstone of Ambernath's six-match winning run until they suffered a narrow loss in their last match.

The team from Maharashtra succumbed to their very first loss in the I-League 2 final round away to United SC where they ended up losing 4-3. The match was at such a crucial stage where Ambernath were 3-2 down and had a chance to score the equaliser but United SC's stern defending denied them the chance. At the other end, United SC assured a two-goal cushion by scoring a thunderous strike to make it 4-2. Ambernath then scored to reduce the deficit back to one but it was a little too late and three points had already skipped away from their grasp.

As the countdown to kickoff begins, all eyes will be on Ambernath United Atalanta FC as they look to turn their debut season in the third tier of Indian football into something spectacular. Shillong Lajong have already qualified with 7 points from 4 matches. Ambernath are on 6 points from three matches and Delhi FC find themselves on 4 points from three matches. The winner of Ambernath United Atlanta FC vs Delhi FC qualifies, a draw is favourable for Ambernath as they hold a two-point lead over Delhi SC.

Can Ambernath United Atlanta FC add the cherry on top of their cake with an I-League qualification for the 2023-24 season? Or will Delhi FC spoil their party?

