Apuia Ralte travels to Belgium for training stint with Lommel SK

Mumbai, Sep 3 Mumbai City on Saturday confirmed midfielder Lalengmawia ‘Apuia Ralte has travelled to Belgium for a two-week training stint with our sister club Lommel SK.

In a landmark move, the 21-year-old will train with the Belgian side where he will be able to gain important footballing experience with the help of the coaches and staff at Lommel SK in an immersive training environment.

"Through our association with City Football Group, we knew it would open a pathway for players and coaches to have access to the Group's collective resources and it brings me great pleasure to be able to see Apuia get the benefits of the technical expertise and know-how of our friends at Lommel SK," Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC said.

"This is an indication that talent at Mumbai City will be furthered and nurtured within the Group and this can potentially open doors for others to gain a similar experience too. I want to thank our colleagues at Lommel and CFG for facilitating this training stint and we wish Apuia the very best for his time in Belgium," Chandra was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC is Mumbai's club in the Indian Super League (ISL). Mumbai City FC won the unique 'double' (ISL League Winners and ISL title) in the 2020-21 season. The Islanders recently represented India on the Asian stage in the 2022 AFC Champions League, where they finished second in Group B and also became the first Indian club to register wins in Asia's premier club competition.

