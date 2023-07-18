Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta hints at more transfers ahead of pre-season tour

London [UK], July 18 : Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta feels his new signings of the summer of 2023 will turn out to be something special ahead of their first pre-season tour game against MLS All-Stars.

The Gunners didn't hold back as they went on to spend more than £200m to bring Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber to the Emirates Stadium. Arteta is preparing to replicate another assault on the Premier League title after finishing runners-up to Manchester City last season.

Arteta has got his top targets with ample time to make them adjust to his playing style and training sessions. But the Spaniard has dropped a hint that there could be a few new faces before the deadline arrives.

"Let's see there is a lot of time still in the market and a lot of expectation in some of our players. So we will have to see how things develop in the next couple of weeks. We will be alert, there is still time to do things, there is still time for exits as well obviously. I'm sure things will move," Arteta said as quoted by Sky Sports.

As Arsenal continue to progress under the guidance of Arteta, the Spaniard expressed his pleasure over the club's transfers this season.

"Every signing that we have made brings special things to the team. We are very pleased as you can imagine that we signed the players that we wanted. We've signed them early and they've started to adapt to the team really fast," Arteta said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We have some time now to prepare and for them to get the best chance to express themselves in the right way and to adapt they need to experience a few days how it looks like Arsenal," Arteta added.

The majority of Arsenal's summer transfer spending has gone into securing the services of Declan Rice for a club-record fee of 105 million pounds. Arteta was questioned about the impact he could have for his team and he said, "You all know his leadership, personality, and the experience he already has at 24. He's already close with some of the boys, he knew a few of the boys from the England camp as well."

"Declan is very much known within the league and has done tremendously well both for West Ham and England. He's a player that is going to bring a lot of qualities, a lot of leadership, a lot of experience in the league, very specific in the position with the qualities that he has. We are delighted to have him," Arteta signed off.

