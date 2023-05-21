"Arsenal need to have depth in their squad": Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher

London [UK], May 21 : Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal need to have depth in their squad if they want to compete with Manchester City and win the Premier League.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Therefore Manchester City were crowned champions as Arsenal was out of the title race.

Arsenal is in the second position in the league table with 81 points and they just have one game left to play. Manchester City are at the top of the league table with 85 points. They have played 35 matches which means they still have three matches left to play.

Manchester City will be facing Chelsea on May 23.

"When you look at Arsenal's first XI it's not a million miles away from what we've seen from Man City, they play a similar style," Carragher said on Sky Sports after the game at the City Ground.

Jamie Carragher said, "But the biggest disappointment will be the fact that the second half of the season it's been a massive drop off. We can't deny that.

He further added on by stating, "Arsenal had 50 points at the halfway stage. You know, going into any season, you have to get over 90 points to win a title right now because of Man City.

Arsenal were eight points clear of City in the early stage of the season. Arsenal remained at the top of the table for 248 days. But their race for the title collapsed with a run of only two wins from eight games.

Jamie Carragher further laid stress on players having to play every single match would to injuries and their performance would also be affected.

Jamie Carragher said on Arsenal's management that, " Saka has played every game and he played every game last season. Some of your top players can't play all the time.

Commenting on Manchester City's management he said, "Kevin De Bruyne doesn't play every single game for Manchester City and for me, he's probably been the best player in the Premier League for the last four or five years."

He further went on to add on Arsenal's misery "Arsenal could end up with 84, so even though we say they're unlucky, they've done all they can, it's not a great total when we talk about really pushing someone to the line."

While concluding he said, "It has been a massive drop off in the second half of the season and one of the biggest reasons is they haven't had the squad depth. They've got to bring more quality players in. Arsenal have been brilliant and what would the Premier League have been this season without them? They've given us a fight, a chase and unfortunately for them, it's petered out," said Jamie Carragher to Sky Sports.

