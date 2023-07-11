Assam sets stage for football frenzy as Durand cup kicks off in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) July 11 : Durand Cup football tournament will commence its 132nd edition in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar from August 3 to September 3.

Organized by the Indian Armed Forces and supported by the Government of Assam, for matches in Guwahati and Kiorajhar, the oldest in Asia and the third oldest football tournament in the World will be played across three venues - Guwahati and Kokrajhar in Assam and Kolkata in West Bengal.

Total 24 teams, four more than the previous edition, will compete for the coveted trophy this year.

All 12 Indian Super League (ISL) teams will play in this year’s Durand Cup tournament including two foreign services teams from Bangladesh and Nepal.

These foreign teams are taking part in the tournament after a gap of 27 years.

The Durand Cup has been the breeding ground for India’s best footballing talent over the years.

Established in 1888, the Durand Cup is a unique tournament where in the winning team walks away with three trophies, i.e. the Durand Cup (a rolling trophy and the original prize), the Simla Trophy (also a rolling trophy and first given by the residents of Simla in 1903) and the President's Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, in 1956).

12 Indian Super League (ISL) teams, 3 Indian Armed forces teams, two foreign services team and 7 i- league teams will be seen in action in this year’s Durand Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor