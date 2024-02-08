Aston Villa 1–3 Chelsea, FA Cup 2023–24 Highlights: Enzo Fernandez Free-Kick Helps Blues Beat Villa

Chelsea clinched a spot in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, February 7, after defeating Aston Villa 3-1. Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson, and Enzo Fernandez found the net for the Blues at Villa Park, erasing memories of their 4-2 home defeat to Wolves just days prior. The team faced criticism from disgruntled fans after the Wolves match, especially following a 4-1 loss at Liverpool the week before. With Chelsea sitting 11th in the Premier League, a premature exit from the FA Cup would have added to the pressure on manager Pochettino.

Despite the challenges, Pochettino remained composed, making bold decisions with his team selection. Notably, Thiago Silva was benched shortly after his wife issued a public apology for criticizing the club on social media. Pochettino praised his team's performance against Villa, hailing it as one of the best of the season. He emphasized the importance of solidity and consistency, particularly in a young team like Chelsea's.

While Villa had been unbeaten in 17 home Premier League games until a recent defeat to Newcastle, they failed to make an impact in the domestic cup competitions this season. The tie was effectively sealed before the hour mark when Fernandez scored a stunning free-kick to make it 3-0. Despite rumors of a potential exit, Fernandez signaled his commitment to Chelsea with his impressive goal. With the League Cup final against Liverpool on February 25, Pochettino has an opportunity to secure his first trophy in English football.

Although Villa managed a consolation goal in stoppage time through Moussa Diaby, it wasn't enough to salvage the match. Meanwhile, Forest secured a spot in the last 16, setting up a home match against United, after defeating Bristol City in penalties.