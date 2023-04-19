Bengaluru United's offensive brilliance shines in win against Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 : FC Bengaluru United triumphed against Bengaluru FC in their seventh Group C match of the 2nd Division I-League Qualifiers. Their attacking brand of football was a treat for fans on a summer afternoon at the Bangalore Football Stadium, the home ground for both teams in this tournament.

The FCBU offence was led by another brace from Irfan Yadwad (58',84') who continues to prove himself as one of the most frequent scorers in the tournament. The victory ensures that the two-time Super Division Champions will remain at the top of the Group C table with 14 points in 7 games, followed by Golden Threads and Chennayin B.

FCBU's keeper was put into work as early as the first minute when a quick BFC breakaway meant he had to make a spectacular save off Kamlesh's strike to maintain the scoreline. Despite the early pressure from BFC, FCBU responded well resulting in to end action, delighting the spectators on a sultry afternoon. Following the initial threat, FCBU took control of the game. In the 7th minute, Kamran Farooque spotted BFC keeper, Dipesh Chauhan off his line and dispatched a cheeky long shot, the shot however was mildly overpowered, and it sailed over the post for a goal kick.

Soon after a venomous strike from Chiranjeet from way outside the box in the 8th minute, also looked threatening but it was over the horizontal. In the 11th minute, Bedashwor found Nikhil Malii in the box through a piercing diagonal cross, however, Nikhil's leaping header went wide. Irfan Yadwad found himself in a one-on-one with the keeper after a precise through ball from Mac in the 18th minute, but the striker from Goa only found the whites of the keeper's gloves, before it trickled away for a corner kick.

The opportunities were abundant for the men in red as the two-time Super Division champions pressed forward in a combination of speed and intent, making great use of the flanks to punch holes in a tight knit Bengaluru FC defence. In the 18 minutes, FCBU midfielder Mac won the ball and gave a fantastic ball to find Nikhil Mali who himself made a great run to get into position, but yet again his shot did not impact the scoreline. In the 35th minute, a chaotically crowded box nearly led to an inexplicable goal of Nikhil Mali's body, but it was cleared on the line by the BFC defence. At half time, the teams were locked 0-0, a scoreline that was not indicative of the action that unfolded on the pitch.

FCBU commenced the second half, picking up where they left off, looking lethal and creating chances in search of that elusive lead.

In the 55th minute, fullback Chawan pressed up on the right flank and lobbed a sensational cross with his right foot to Irfan Yadwad, who leapt high in the air but headed it wayward. He redeemed himself soon after in the 58th minute. Impact Substitute Selwyn, following a quick give-and-go with Nikhil Mali, crossed it into the box for Irfan Yadwad. The striker made no mistake this time and headed into the back of the net to register the lead for FCBU, making it 1-0.

Bengaluru FC responded aggressively with the Blue Colts surging forward in search of an equaliser, but the sturdy FCBU resisted their opposition. A dangerous move on the left flank in the 69th minute was derailed by a sliding Mac, who did not hesitate to put his body on the line. Kamlesh took on another powerful strike for BFC on the edge of the box, in the 77th minute, but it was inches over the horizontal post.

The lead did not diminish the offensive eagerness of FCBU, and they were rewarded with a penalty in the 84th minute when BFC skipper Muirang deflected an FCBU cross with his hand while defending in the box. Irfan Yadwad stepped up to take the penalty and found the bottom right corner with composure to make it 2-0 for FC Bengaluru United.

While FC Bengaluru United's prospects of ascension look promising, they will be keen to focus on improving their conversion rate in the final third. Their next and final game of the group stage is on the 24th of April, an away game against RKM FC.

