Brazil are better now than four years ago, says Tite

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 9 Brazil manager Tite believes Brazil will have a stronger team at this year's FIFA World Cup than the one that was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Belgium four years ago.

The 61-year-old said he would have greater depth of talent at his disposal and improved tactical nous when the tournament begins in Qatar on November 20.

"We have more options in terms of players and our game plan," Tite said in an interview published by newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo on Saturday, reports Xinhua. "We have different models and have made adjustments to players' preparations. That has made a significant difference," he added, alluding to modified training programs for certain players to reduce their risk of injury.

Brazil are among the favourites to win football's showpiece tournament after finishing top of the South American qualifying group, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina.

The five-time world champions have been drawn in Group G along with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland.

Tite dismissed suggestions that this World Cup could be the last for talismanic forward Neymar.

"I strongly disagree," Tite said of rumours the 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player would retire from international football before the 2026 World Cup. "He's going to play in another World Cup. I doubt if he will play two more, but I'd say he has another one in him (after Qatar)."

"He is a player with exceptional technical quality who is light, agile and mobile. With those physical attributes and, if he takes good care of himself, he will easily play another World Cup."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor