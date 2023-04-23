Brighton manager De Zerbi provides injury update ahead of FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United

London [United Kingdom], April 23 : Brighton and Hove Albion's manager Roberto De Zerbi gave an injury update in the pre-match conference ahead of their clash against Manchester United in the semifinal of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Brighton has some injury concerns in the camp and as of now, De Zerbi has no answer about the injury situation in his camp.

"The situation on injuries is not clear," he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. "We will see tomorrow morning. We have another two days. We have time to understand the situation and analyse the decision," De Zerbi said.

The Brighton boss was also asked specifically about one player Jason Steele, to which he replied: "Yes [he could be fit again], but I don't know if he is 100 per cent or if he can play."

Some of the players who have been definitely ruled out of the clash are winger Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), right-back Tariq Lamptey (knee) and midfielders Adam Lallana (thigh) and Jakub Moder (knee).

Levi Colwill was ineligible to face his parent club Chelsea last weekend but will be back among De Zerbi's options for the match against United.

While giving an update about the injury situation De Zerbi also described his feeling about the challenge that lies ahead of his team on Sunday.

"I think they are improving in every situation and in every part of the pitch. They have very important players and they have a very clear idea. I like them in terms of quality of play and tactical approach. For us, it's good to compete with them. The best solution is to be focused on ourselves and what we can do to win the game while respecting that Manchester United is one of the best teams in the UK. We deserve to play this type of game in the semi-final.," De Zerbi concluded

