Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund make comeback to secure 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund's Anthony Modeste hit an equaliser in the extra time to complete an incredible comeback and secure a 2-2 draw against visitors Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga tie at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Saturday.

The hyped 'Der Klassiker', the name for any match between these two rivals, met fans' expectations, though Munich fans were left with disappointment on being forced to share points.

Leon Goretzka gave Bayern Munich an early advantage in the 33rd minute before Leroy Sane added another in the 53rd minute to double the lead in front of 81,000 strong crowd at their hosts' territory.

But it was Youssoufa Moukoko who gave Dortmund hopes of a comeback at their home, scoring in the 74th minute. He became the youngest scorer in the history of 'Der Klassiker' at 17 years of age. Kingsley Coman was sent off in the 90th minute with a second booking, reducing Bayern to 10 men.

Adding insult to injury, Modeste made things even five minutes past full-time, leaving Munich fans stunned.

The Bavarians are at third position in the points table with 16 points. Dortmund is at fourth with points as same as their opponents.

On the other hand, former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso made a winning start as the manager of Bayer Leverkusen as Moussa Diaby starred with a goal and two setups to help his side demolish Schalke by 4-0.

Diaby, who had netted 13 times last season had not scored this season yet. But he thundered a shot from 22 metres in the 38th minute. He set up Frimpoong three minutes later to double the lead.

Eight minutes after that, the duo linked up once again and the result was Frimpong drilling from a close range to score his fourth foal of the season.

Paulinho completed the demolition act with a well-timed goal in the 90th minute to give Alonso a winning start as a manager.

With this win, Leverkusen got their second win of the season and they climbed to 14th position with eight points. Schalke on the other hand dropped to the 16th position.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor