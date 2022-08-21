Bunker Hill FD Golden League 2022-23 launched with a record number of teams

New Delhi, Aug 21 Football Delhi launched the Bunker Hill Football Delhi Golden league 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, with exhibition matches being played in several categories on Sunday.

After two successful seasons of the FD Golden league, the Bunker Hill Football Delhi Golden league is all set to break all records with participation from all over Delhi-NCR.

The league is expected to see more than 325 teams and 2000-plus players compete in more than 2,700 matches in three age categories, namely U7/9/11 spread in multiple zones throughout Delhi-NCR to ensure participation of maximum number youngsters.

Lauding the launch of the league, Kunwar Raj Bhansali, CEO and director, Bunkerhill, said, "It is very encouraging to see high number of participation in the league."

Football Delhi president, Shaji Prabhakaran thanked Bunker Hill for the support to Golden League and stated, "Football Delhi is creating this platform for children to be part of this beautiful game which would help them in kicking forward their love and passion for the game."

He encouraged the parents and grandparents who attended the launch to join hands with Football Delhi in spreading the value of grassroots football and help the association in creating further opportunities for these children who are in love with this beautiful game.

On the occasion, the U-9 champions of the Khelo India Grassroots League were facilitated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor