Cameroon sails into third round of women's football Olympic qualifier

Yaounde, Nov 1 Cameroon triumphed over Uganda 3-0 in the second round of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games women's football African qualifiers to qualify for the next phase of the competition.

During the return leg match played at the Reunification Stadium in Cameroon's commercial hub of Douala Tuesday evening, striker Njoya Ajara gave the Indomitable Lionesses the lead in the first half while midfielder Monique Ngock added a second at the start of the second half to drag the tie back onto level terms on aggregate, reports Xinhua.

Uganda had held a 2-0 advantage in the first leg five days ago and needed to avoid a defeat in Douala to cause an upset.

In extra time, Falone Meffometou struck the winning goal to complete the turnaround for Cameroon.

"We are satisfied with the results. We know this is just the beginning. That is why we will stay calm and continue to work in a bit to build confidence," Cameroon's head coach Jean Baptiste Bisseck told a post-match press conference Tuesday night.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will next play against nine-time African champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Only two teams will represent Africa at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

