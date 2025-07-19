Celtic sign Shin Yamada on four-year deal from Japanse J League

Glasgow [Scotland], July 19 : Celtic announced the signing of Shin Yamada on a four-year deal from Japanese J League side Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday.

Celtic released a statement to confirm Yamada's arrival, which read, "Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Shin Yamada, who has joined the club on a four-year deal from Japanese J League side, Kawasaki Frontale, subject to international clearance."

Yamada, 25, became the latest player to head coach Brendan Rodgers' squad, along with Hyato Inamura, Kieran Tierney, Benjamin Nygren, Callum Osmand and Ross Doohan. The 25-year-old forward recently earned his first cap for Japan. Yamada has netted 32 goals in 121 appearances for Kawasaki Frontale, the same club that Reo Hatate played for before joining Celtic.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his delight about the latest acquisition to his roster and said, as quoted from a statement by the club, "I am really pleased that we have brought Shin to the club. He is a strong player who can score goals and create goals for others, and I think he is someone who can definitely add an important dimension to our forward line."

"I know he is really keen to make his mark here in European football and deliver for Celtic, and I think he is someone who has the power, athleticism and intensity in his play to do really well for us. I look forward to working with him," he added.

Yamada declared that he is ready to face whatever challenge lies ahead of him and said, "It is a huge honour for me to be here as a Celtic player and I can't wait to begin my time at this amazing club. Celtic is one of the top names in world football. I have already watched my countrymen like Daizen, Reo, and Kyogo do so well at Celtic, and I will aim to have the same impact."

"I am my own player, though, and I am ready to face all my own challenges directly. I want to do so well at Celtic, I know that Celtic Park is one of the best places in the world to play football with the best supporters around, and I will do everything I can to make my new fans proud of me. I promise I will give everything I have to bring our fans success," he concluded.

Yamada will hope to continue Celtic's prolific form in the Scottish Premiership. Last season, Celtic won its fourth consecutive title with a touch of flamboyance. Celtics' victory marked a record-equalling 55th Scottish Premiership title, the joint-highest with Rangers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor