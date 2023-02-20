Champions League: Frankfurt's game changer Gotze triggers bold dreams when facing Napoli

Berlin (German), Feb 20 Roles seem clearly defined when underdogs Eintracht Frankfurt cross swords with Europe's team of the hour, Napoli.

How to prepare for a side sweeping all comers in Italy's Serie A is one of the most pressing questions Frankfurt have to ponder before the first leg of their last-16 duel in the UEFA Champions League.

Six wins from six against Ajax, Rangers and Liverpool in the group stage and a 20-4 goal difference tell their own story in favour of the Ital, reports Xinhua.

Amid all the mind games, Frankfurt's optimism to again beat one of football's famous names after last season's success against Barcelona in the Europa League seems to rest on the shoulders of a man who survived an unprecedented crash landing.

Mario Gotze has not only developed into Frankfurt's source of inspiration but has delivered one of football's most breathtaking stories.

After having become Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup hero, scoring the winning goal in the final against Argentina, the 30-year-old seemed to have hit rock bottom when struggling to bear the burden of expectations.

A detour at PSV Eindhoven led to a new life after relative failure with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. The lost son of German football returned like a knight in shining armour after using two years in the Dutch league to launch a restart not many expected.

Gifted with talent, Gotze turned into Frankfurt's beating heart, continuously delivering top-class skills after returning to the German league.

His statistics lift him to all possible top spots in the Bundesliga. Sprints, deadly passes, running kilometres Gotze's name appears at the top of all.

It might have helped that he joined a technically well-equipped squad, while the midfielder gained physical robustness without endangering his enchanting game style. Gotze is the team's change-maker.

The club's sporting director, Markus Krosche, has spoken of the team reaching a new level with Gotze's support.

For good reason, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has never lost his admiration for the midfielder since he saw him for the first time.

Klopp's enthusiasm never cooled and he made several failed attempts to sign the German international. But until today, both enjoy a close friendship, since the midfielder made his breakthrough in 2009 at Dortmund under the now-Liverpool coach.

The midfielder has regained his mental balance after travelling through deep valleys and is enjoying his second spring to the full.

New goals emerged in his mind and may include reaching the next round against Napoli, as rarely might a footballer know more than him about the hidden chances of someone that once seemed written off.

