Champions League: Lionel Messi helps Paris Saint-Germain draw 1-1 against Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Benfica after struggling for long periods in their Champions League match on Wednesday despite a stunning goal from Lionel Messi.

After winning their first two matches against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, it was in the grandiose Estadio da Luz that Paris Saint-Germain returned to the European scene on Wednesday evening.

The Argentine star scored in the middle of the first half in Lisbon, but PSG and Benfica are still tied for first place in Group H with seven points after Danilo Pereira's own goal just before halftime.

Only the second time this season have both teams failed to win in all competitions, but they still lead Juventus by four points as the Italian team overcame two straight losses to defeat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 at home.

Wednesday night's 1-1 tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica began with a spectacular goal from Messi for the hosts.

The Argentinean finished brilliantly with a looping shot to complete a fluid team move from Les Parisiens that included both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

On the other hand, Manchester City defeated 5-0 Copenhagen. With just his first touch, Erling Haaland gave Manchester City another resounding victory at home.

Haaland scored again in as many Champions League outings, putting him at 28 goals overall after finishing off a Joo Cancelo assist.

Kamil Grabara, the goalkeeper for Copenhagen, performed admirably throughout, making 12 saves, but his team was simply outmatched.

After Haaland was taken off at halftime, Riyad Mahrez scored from the spot, and Julian lvarez added a fifth after a strong run from Jack Grealish. David Khocholava scored his own goal.

( With inputs from ANI )

