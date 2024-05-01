Chelsea to Pay Tribute to Late Indian YouTuber 'Angry Rantman' Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge During Match Against West Ham

English football club Chelsea will pay tribute to the late famous Indian YouTuber Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday during their Premier League match against West Ham on May 5, 2024. The announcement of the tribute was confirmed by journalist Tom Overend on his official platform X, expressing gratitude to everyone involved in making this tribute possible.

"Announcement: I can confirm there will be a tribute to Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. He will be in the match programme, and there will be a tribute announcement at half-time. Thank you to everybody that shared and supported to help make this happen," Tom Overend wrote on X.

Abhradeep Saha, a popular Indian YouTuber known as "Angry Rantman," died on April 17 at the age of 27. According to media reports, Saha was admitted to Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bengaluru for undisclosed health reasons. He underwent open-heart surgery but later suffered multiple organ failure and was placed on life support. At the time of his death, his "Angry Rantman" persona had over 129,000 followers on Instagram and more than 489,000 subscribers on YouTube.