"Club ownership won't affect transfer window", says Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester [UK], May 25 : Manchester United football club's ownership is in the market for open with several bids coming from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani are the two main parties looking to take over the club from the Glazers family.

Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag said the transfer priorities of players won't be affected by ownership issues.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted an increased fourth bid to buy Manchester United.

As per Sky Sports, "Sheikh Jassim's renewed offer, believed to be close to £5bn but shy of the Glazer family's £6bn valuation, was submitted to the Raine Group, the New York-based investment bank overseeing the sale of the club."

When asked about whether the club owners will have an impact on the transfer window, Erik ten Hag said, "I think so. I came in here [at the end of] last season and we talked about what can we do in the squad, what can we do in transfers."

When asked about next season's recruitment of players in the transfer window Manchester United's manager Eril ten Hag said, "This season that has to be our energy and the focus, but of course, we are also planning for the future, for next season and that's what we have to do. And that is also talking with your scouting department, recruitment responsibilities, and talking with players of course."

As per Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim believes his bid is a very competitive one which brings huge benefits to Manchester United, including clearing nearly £1bn worth of club debt and a separate fund to redevelop Old Trafford, the surrounding area and the club's Carrington training ground.

Whereas, INEOS values United at a higher price than Sheikh Jassim's bid but it is not for the whole club and would give the Glazers the opportunity to keep a 20 per cent stake.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the league table with 69 points. They will be looking to finish the season in the top four in order to qualify for the next year's UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United have played 36 matches out of which they have won 21, lost nine and drew six.

Manchester United be playing against Chelsea on Friday and their last league match is against Fulham on May 28.

