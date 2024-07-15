Colombia's James Rodriguez crowned as best player title, Argentina's Martinez wins best goalkeeper award

Miami [US], July 15 : Colombia's James Rodriguez was named the best player of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024, while Argentina's Emiliano Martinez was crowned the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

The 1-0 victory over Colombia in the final on Sunday marked the record 16th Copa America title for Argentina. La Albiceleste now hold the most number of titles in the history of the competition, ahead of Uruguay's 15.

Despite Colombia falling short in the final, Rodriguez thrived throughout the tournament and registered a record six assists in the tournament.

His sixth assist came during Colombia's 1-0 win in the semi-final against Uruguay. Rodriguez produced a pinpoint cross and found Jefferson Lerma, who headed the ball into the back of the net.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder claimed his sixth assist and surpassed Argentina maestro, Lionel Messi's tally of five in a single Copa America campaign. Messi achieved the feat in 2021, during Albiceleste's title-winning campaign.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder kicked off his campaign by bagging two assists against Paraguay in Colombia's opening group game. He went on to register one against Costa Rica and two again in Colombia's quarterfinal clash against Panama.

Martinez, who pulled off another clean sheet, was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the Copa America 2024. Throughout the tournament, he kept five clean sheets.

Martinez's teammate, Lautaro Martinez, ended up being the top goal scorer of the Copa America 2024.

He bagged five goals in the campaign, including a crucial goal in the final against Colombia. After a goalless 90 minutes, the game went into extra time and looked set for penalties.

In the 112th minute, Giovani Lo Celso flicked the ball to pave the way for Martinez in the open space inside the box. The Inter Milan striker found the far corner to seal a 1-0 win for Argentina.

Angel Di Maria, who played his final game for Argentina, ended his career on a high and was adjudged Player of the Match in the final.

