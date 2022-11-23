Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Star striker of the club Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ronaldo will immediately leave Manchester United after reaching a mutual agreement with the Red Devils. The star footballer netted 27 goals in 54 appearances during his second spell with the Red Devils.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," said Manchester United in an official statement on Tuesday.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," it further reads.

The five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, who has had a frustrating season at Manchester United doing regular bench duty, startled the world with a series of videos in which he took aim at the Manchester United board and manager Erik ten Hag.

The decision comes on the back of his dramatic interview, Ronaldo's tumultuous departure was inevitable. Ronaldo criticized the club and said he has "no respect" for its manager ten Hag.

In his interview, Ronaldo blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive TV interview.

The Portuguese superstar is currently participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where his team will begin their campaign against Ghana on Thursday.

