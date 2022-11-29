Deschamps drops hints that France might make changes against Tunisia

Doha, Nov 29 France coach Didier Deschamps has dropped a bit of hint that striker Kylian Mbappe might be rested for Wednesday's Group D match against Tunisia.

Mbappe scored twice as France sealed their qualification for the last 16 against Denmark on Saturday and also netted in the 4-1 win against Australia in France's opening match.

However, speaking to the press ahead of France's final group match against Tunisia, the coach implied that the striker would be rested, reports Xinhua.

"Physically he is very good. Does he want to play? You guys don't know but I know," commented Deschamps, who implied the chance had come for someone else to start.

"He's part of a collective project and of course he has this capacity to be in the limelight because he's decisive but he's not 18 anymore."

"Generally speaking, all the players want to play but they cannot all start," said Deschamps, who insisted that in spite of the changes, his side would not take their foot off the gas in a match their rivals have to win to have a chance of reaching the next round.

"Momentum comes with results. The fact that we're already through like Brazil and Portugal gives us a bit of leeway but we are not going to be relaxed."

"The team that will play tomorrow will do everything to get the best possible result, even if I have this possibility to shuffle things around," he said.

