"Don't have any doubt, we deserved to win," says Joselu whose late goal helped Spain defeat Italy

Enschede [Netherlands], June 16 : Joselu's late goal helped Spain defeat Italy 2-1 in the semifinal of the UEFA Nations League on Friday at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede. After the win, Joselu said, "I don't have any doubt that we deserved to win," as per the official website of UEFA.

Spain will face Croatia in the final of the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

According to the official website of UEFA, in the post-match interview, Joselu said, "I don't have any doubt that we deserved to win. Obviously, I'm content to have scored - especially given that it puts us in that final with a chance of lifting a trophy."

He further added, "Scoring late goals, like I've done twice for Spain now, consists of having faith. The team played a brilliant match, we almost totally dominated the second half. All we needed was that goal. I was sharp when Rodri shot - I nipped in and I was certain I wasn't offside!"

Spain scored an early goal as Yeremy Pino took advantage of a mistake made by Italy's defender Leonardo Bonucci and put the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to give Spain a 1-0 lead in the match. Yeremy Pino scored in the third minute of the match.

Italy gave a quick reply, as they were awarded a penalty early in the game. Ciro Immobile scored in the 11th minute of the match from a penalty kick to level the game at 1-1.

The first half ended as a draw as both teams attacked well. Spain looked more threatening while attacking in the first half.

In the second half, Spain scored in the last moments of the game. In the 88th minute, Joselu scored a tap-in to give Spain a 2-1 lead in the match.

Italy failed to find a goal to take the match into extra time thus Spain emerged victorious and advanced to the final match.

Spain took a total of 19 shots out of which seven were on target. They had a total of 63 per cent of possession on the ball during the match. They completed a total of 648 passes with an accuracy of 87 per cent.

Italy took eight shots out of which three were on target. They had a total of 37 per cent of possession on the ball during the match. They completed a total of 391 passes with an accuracy of 78 percent.

Spain is now managed by Luis de la Fuente after Luis Enrique left the post after the FIFA World Cup exit in the round of 16.

Spain will be looking forward to winning the title as they will face Croatia in the final match.

