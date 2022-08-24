Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC claims one of their players was racially abused

Kolkata, Aug 24 Indian Super League franchise Bengaluru FC have alleged that one of their players was racially abused during the team's game against Indian Air Force in the ongoing 2022 Durand Cup football tournament, here.

The alleged incident took place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday. Bengaluru FC said they have raised the issue with the authorities.

"Bengaluru FC is aware of a racist comment made by a player from the opposition, towards one of our players, during the Durand Cup game that took place on Tuesday evening" the club said in a statement.

"We are in touch with the relevant authorities in this regard. Our message is clear - discrimination has no place anywhere. Football is for everyone," it added.

Bengaluru FC registered their second consecutive win in the Durand Cup as they thashed Indian Air Force 4-0. Roy Krishna (9th min), Sunil Chhetri (23rd min), Faisal Ali (71st min), and Siva Sakthi (93rd min) were the goal scorers for The Blues.

Simon Grayson's side have a week long break before returning to the field against fellow ISL side FC Goa next Tuesday.

