Durand Cup champions and their performances in the following ISL seasons

New Delhi [India], July 21 : The Durand Cup holds a special place in the history of Indian football, a fact that is beyond question. But in recent years, the tournament has also seen a strong revival in terms of its relevance in the modern game. Asia's oldest football tournament has now grown into a highly competitive and important pre-season event for clubs across the country, according to the official website of the ISL.

The Durand Cup 2020 was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, since 2021, Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have actively participated, using the tournament as a pre-season proving ground. It has offered teams a chance to build momentum, develop chemistry, and assess tactical systems.

FC Goa won their first Durand Cup title in 2021, doing so in style. They topped their group and went on to win all their knockout matches, including a nervy penalty shootout victory over Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals. In the final, they edged past Mohammedan Sporting Club with a goal in extra time to lift the trophy.

However, despite their Durand Cup triumph under Juan Ferrando, FC Goa struggled in the ISL. A mid-season coaching change saw interim head coach Derrick Pereira take over, but the Gaurs never really found their rhythm. Injuries and inconsistent performances hampered their campaign, and they managed just four wins in 20 league matches, marking their poorest league finish (9th) since 2016.

Like FC Goa a year earlier, Bengaluru FC lifted their first Durand Cup title in 2022. Unlike the previous edition, the 2022 tournament was held across multiple venues: Kolkata, Imphal and Guwahati. Bengaluru FC finished second in their five-team group, then edged past Odisha FC in the quarter-finals and secured a narrow 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC in the semis. In the final, they defeated Mumbai City FC, who had topped Group B.

Under new head coach Simon Grayson, the Blues struggled to carry the momentum from the Durand Cup into the season, collecting just ten points from their opening 12 matches. However, they made a remarkable late-season surge, winning eight straight league matches to qualify for the playoffs and then advancing to the final. They also went on to reach the Super Cup final later that season, where they finished runners-up to Odisha FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched their record 17th Durand Cup in 2023 after edging rivals East Bengal FC in a nail-biting final. Drawn in Group A, they finished second behind East Bengal FC but qualified for the knockouts as one of the best second-placed teams. From there, the Mariners found their stride by defeating heavyweights Mumbai City FC and FC Goa en route to the final. In the summit clash, they faced East Bengal FC once again and avenged their group-stage loss with a hard-fought win to lift the trophy.

That momentum carried into their ISL campaign. Boosted by strong additions in midfield and attack, MBSG hit the ground running. However, a mid-season slump saw the Mariners dismiss Ferrando and replace him with Antonio Habas. They turned a corner, topped the league stage, and secured the Shield. Although they fell short in the final after losing to Mumbai City FC in Kolkata, the Durand Cup triumph, particularly the win over arch-rivals East Bengal, proved pivotal in building early chemistry and belief within the squad.

NorthEast United FC stunned everyone by defeating defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant to lift the 2024 Durand Cup. Played across four venues, the 2024 edition saw the Highlanders top their group before beating Indian Army and Shillong Lajong FC in the knockout stages. In the final, they faced tournament favourites MBSG at the Salt Lake Stadium, a daunting challenge made even tougher after they went 2-0 down. But in a remarkable comeback, NEUFC struck twice in the second half to force penalties and held their nerve in the shootout to script a historic win.

It marked their first-ever major silverware and gave fans a genuine reason to dream. Under Juan Pedro Benali, the team carried that momentum into the ISL season and quickly established itself as one of the most formidable sides in the league. They suffered just six defeats, the joint-third fewest in the regular season and also scored the second-most goals. Their attacking intent and resilience saw them finish fourth in the table, but their campaign ended in the playoffs following a defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

