Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters, Punjab FC play out 1-1 draw

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 4 : Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC shared spoils as both sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in a crucial Group C encounter of Durand Cup which was played here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.

Luka Majcen gave the lead for the Shers in first-half injury while Mohammed Aimen equalised for Kerala Blasters with a well-worked goal. Both teams have four points from two matches but Kerala Blasters took the top spot in the group by virtue of their big win against Mumbai City in the first match, as per a press release from Durand Cup.

Blasters Head Coach Mikael Stahre made one change to the starting line-up with Yoihenba Meitei starting in the right wing instead of Mohammed Aimen while Panagiotis Dilmperis also made one change for Punjab FC with right back Tekcham Abhishek Singh starting in place of Nitesh Darjee.

Kerala Blasters took control of the game in at the halfway point of the first after both teams were finding it difficult to breach each other's defence. Blasters looked more dangerous while attacking from that point, with Noah Sadaoui and Adrian Luna making The Shers' defence work. There was a period of constant pressure on the Punjab defence but the Kerala side were wasteful in front of the goal. Freddy almost scored from 40 yards as his powerful shot hit the crossbar and went out with the Punjab goalkeeper left watching the ball.

Luka Majcen gave the lead for Punjab against the run of play in the third minute of injury time. Majcen made a run inside the box, beating the offside trap to receive a long pass from Nikhil Prabhu. The Slovenian brought the ball down and nonchalantly made a side-footed finish past the Blasters keeper Som Kumar.

Blasters brought in Pritam Kotal and Mohammed Aimen in the start of the second half and they were attacking with more intent from the start. They did not allow the Punjab defence to settle into the game and came close to the equaliser a couple of times, which eventually came in the 56th minute.

Luna played a simple pass to Peprah on the left who made a cutting pass across goal with the Punjab defence scrambling. The cross found Aimen on the far post completely unmarked who tapped it in with ease to level the scores. Punjab had two excellent chances to take the lead within the space of three minutes, but the Blasters goalkeeper Som Kumar saved both one-on-one attempts from Luka Majcen and then Filip Mrzljak.

Both teams mellowed their attacks as the defence of both sides took control of the game denying any clear cut chances at both ends. Kerala Blasters could have stolen the game with the last action of the match as Freddy's header came back of the post from a cross of the left wing.

