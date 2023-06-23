Edin Dzeko to play for FC Fenerbahce, bids farewell to Inter Milan

Ankara [Turkey], June 23 : Turkish football club Fenerbahce signed Edin Dzeko on a free transfer from Inter Milan.

The 37-year-old Bosnian striker, who played in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City, is set to begin a new chapter in his footballing career.

"Dzeko has signed a two-year deal with the Istanbul-based club, and his contract with Inter expires on June 30," according to the official website of Fenerbahce.

Edin Dzeko left a message for Inter Milan fans. He expressed his feelings on social media platforms. "Goodbye Inter, it's been two wonderful years. It has been an amazing journey. We're parting ways now, but thank you for everything."

"To inform. World-famous striker Edin Dzeko will come to Istanbul to pass the health checks and complete the transfer negotiations. We present it to the public," Fenerbahce said on social media.

Edin Dzeko's contract with Inter Milan will expire by the end of this month. Inter Milan offered him a one-year contract extension, but the striker chose to opt for a different experience.

In the 2022/23 season, Edin Dzeko sad scored 14 goals in all competitions for Inter Milan.

The striker's final game for Inter Milan was the Uefa Champions League final, in which Inter lost 1-0 to Manchester City in Istanbul.

Edin Dzeko won two Coppa Italia titles with Inter Milan.

Previously, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international won Premier League and Bundesliga titles with Manchester City and Wolfsburg and has scored more than 300 goals in his club career.

"Dzeko will receive 3.6 million pounds per season at Fenerbahce", according to Fenerbahce website.

Fenerbahce finished runners-up to Galatasaray in the 2022-23 Super Lig season, having last won the league title in 2014. They won the Turkish Cup last season - their first trophy in nine years.

