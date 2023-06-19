England's head coach Gareth Southgate reveals Marcus Rashford's best position

Manchester [UK], June 19 : English head coach Gareth Southgate revealed Marcus Rashford's best position in the attacking front of the pitch.

Under Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag, the English winger has adapted and played in different positions.

He started off the season by playing in his usual left-wing position, later on, he took up the number 9 role in the absence of an established striker.

Even after playing in numerous positions, Rashford found the back of the net 17 times in the Premier League 2022/23 season.

Southgate has witnessed Rashford in action on the pitch, he gave his own views on the English winger's best position.

"At the moment, I still think he's better from the left than as a no.9 but he's definitely made progress as a nine this year and had a bigger impact," said Southgate in the press conference as quoted by manchesterunited.com.

"I always think he's a good player as a sub, his mentality is always good when he comes on as a sub, but nobody wants to be seen as a good sub," Southgate added.

After enjoying a dream season at the individual level Southgate was asked about the impact Ten Hag has had over the winger. He acknowledged the fact and said, "The obvious thing is the goals," said the England boss. "I think, when he has had chances this season, you expect him to score, as the season has gone on."

"Maybe, in previous seasons, that was a little bit less of a certainty. I think, in working with Erik, he has had to work a bit differently without the ball."

Southgate also went on to highlight Rashford's love when he wears the colours of the national team.

"He does love playing for England," stated Southgate. "He's very proud to play for England and I'm sure an England game at Old Trafford will be a special moment for him."

"It's for us always to bring the crowd with us," he stressed. "The onus is on us to make the crowd excited and play well. It's a great crowd up here anyway," Southgate signed off.

