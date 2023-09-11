"Expecting very good football, I anticipate tough competition in ISL": Kerala Blasters FC's Milos Drincic

Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 11 : Kerala Blasters FC's new signing, Milos Drincic, is eager to make a significant impact with the club in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

The imposing Montenegrin centre-back boasts a strong track record, having previously played in prestigious club competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualifiers. Drincic has also represented Montenegro in various age-group national teams.

His towering presence and defensive prowess are set to bring a new level of strength to the Blasters' backline. The Kerala Blasters FC supporters, as always, wasted no time in extending their warm and passionate welcome to their latest foreign recruit, expressing their excitement on various social media platforms as soon as the club officially unveiled his signing.

In his first interview since signing, the defender expressed his joy at receiving a warm welcome from the fans. He is now eager to take the field for his new side and play in front of the home supporters.

“I can't describe it (in words) because it's really a warm welcome here. For the first time when Kerala Blasters FC posted my picture on social media, (I received) a lot of warm welcome messages, I'm really thankful (for that) and I can't wait to start performing in front of them,” Drincic said in an interaction with the KBFC media.

Having spent his entire footballing career in Europe so far, Drincic was unfamiliar with Indian football. However, upon receiving all the necessary information, the defender made the bold decision to start a new chapter in his career, eagerly embracing a fresh challenge in a new country and league.

“I didn't know much about Indian football, but as I searched on the internet, I see that there are many very good players, both Indian players and very good foreign players coming here. So, every year, the league is getting better, and I am expecting to see very good football. I anticipate a tough competition (in the league),” he opined.

The centre-back reflected on his initial meeting with Kerala Blasters FC head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, and expressed his eagerness to work with him.

“The coach is a great person. I didn't know him before, but now that I've met him and spoken with him, he has really helped me, you know, to communicate with the directors. One more thing, the coach speaks my language, so it's much easier for me, and I'm really happy that I can work with him,” said Drincic.

At an impressive height of 6 feet 4 inches, the Montenegrin player possesses a considerable height advantage on the field. His towering presence promises to be a boon for the Blasters, not only in defending crosses into the box but also while attacking during set-pieces. Drincic is confident that his speed and physicality are well-suited to the demands of modern-day football and is eager to make a significant contribution to his new club with these attributes.

“I think in modern football, it's a very significant aspect, you know because now you must be fit all the time, you must be strong, because the game is very fast and physical, unlike how it was 20 years ago. So, I believe it's a crucial factor, and I think I do well in this regard (laughs),” the defender opined.

Expanding on his personal goals and ambitions at his new club, he added, “My personal targets align with the club's targets, you know, which is to take it one match at a time, strive to win each one and assess our points at the end of the season. I hope we can achieve good things this season.”

Despite his young age, 24-year-old Drincic has already amassed an impressive track record with nearly 230 appearances in the top-tier leagues of Montenegro and Belarus. As a seasoned centre-back, he believes that his wealth of match experience can be a valuable asset for his team.

“I'm a young player, I can say, but for my age, I have a good amount of experience with many matches behind me. I think I can help the club, as I've spoken with the coach, and he mentioned that my level of play can be beneficial for the team. I can't wait to get started,” he commented.

