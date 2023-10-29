"Fans were used to Cristiano but now...": Vinicius Jr raves about Bellingham after El Clasico victory

Barcelona [Spain], October 29 : Brazilian winger Vinicius raved about his teammate Jude Bellinghm's dream start in Real Madrid colours, as the young midfielder found the back of the net twice against arch-rival FC Barcelona to clinch a 2-1 victory.

After Ilkay Gunogan broke the stalemate inside the first 10 minutes, Bellingham shifted the momentum in favour of the visitors, took away the three points and ensured Los Blancos remained at the top of the La Liga table.

Vinicius amazed by Bellingham's impact told reporters after the game and said as quoted from Goal.com, "Incredible, he always makes a difference, the fans were used to Cristiano and Jude has now arrived for us. We are a lot of young players, we are always together on and off the field. This creates unity and makes us a good team that wants to improve and win a lot of things."

The 20-year-old English midfielder has 13 goals in the same number of matches in all competitions, earlier broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record of registering the most number of goal contributions at Los Blancos after 10 matches.

After Saturday's Clasico, the former Dortmund star has now scored 10 times in the Spanish League which is more than what another Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane ever scored in a single season.

In the first half, Barcelona's debutant goalscorer Ilkay Gundogan scored to give the hosts a flying start. A bit of luck and defensive errors allowed the German to score his first Clasico goal. Barcelona enjoyed a comfortable first half with Spanish winger Ferran Torres coming close to handing the host a two-goal advantage but he struck the post at the 15th-minute mark.

But the second half was a completely different story as the 45 minutes completely belonged to Bellingham. He scored a stunner from outside the box, firing a shot filled with venom and beating Ter Stergen at the post.

Barcelona had half chances in the coming minutes looking to restore their lost lead. As the game entered injury time, a draw was the most possible outcome, Bellingham swooped in to steal victory leaving the hosts as well as home fans stunned.

With the top spot in the league table once again in grap of head coach Carlo Ancelotti's side, Real Madrid will now prepare to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on November 5.

