FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia beat France 7-6 on penalties to reach semis, set up clash with England

Canberra [Australia], August 13 : Australia and England stormed into the semifinal of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup after clinching wins over France and Colombia on Saturday, setting up a clash against each other in the final four.

Spain will play Sweden for the other final spot on Tuesday.

The match between Australia and France ended goalless. France looked a better side in the first time and half-time, but missing out on some chances cost them the match.

In the first half, Australian forward Mary Fowler missed as many as six chances at the goal, with one being brilliantly blocked by Elisa de Almeida.

In the 55th minute, Aussie skipper Sam Kerr was introduced to a huge ovation from the home crowd. But she could not get any clear chance on goal either.

The final 15 minutes of the match saw both teams getting half chances, but not being able to convert either one of them into goals.

The match moved to penalties where Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saved three penalties, but missed one herself. Cortnee Vine took the decisive spot-kick and converted it much to the delight of home fans, sending them and her players into crazy celebrations. Aussies reached the women's World Cup semis for the first time ever.

On the other hand, a second-half strike from Alessia Russo saw England beat Colombia 2-1 and set up the clash with Australia in the final four.

The round of 16 win against Nigeria was mentally and physically draining for England, but they looked much improved during their match in Sydney.

Just before half-time, England was at a disadvantage when a stunner from Leicy Santos beat goalkeeper Mary Earps for only the second time in the tournament.

But a blunder from Colombia goalie Catalina Perez helped Lauren Hemp score the equaliser, ending the first half.

Yet another individual error allowed Russo to score the winning goal for England in the 63rd minute, which was her second in the tournament.

England managed to cling to their lead despite Colombia's efforts in the last half hour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor