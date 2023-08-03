FIFA Women's World Cup: Germany crashes out; Morocco stuns Colombia to make last-16 

Brisbane [Australia], August 3 : The two-time winners Germany crashed out in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup group stage for the first time, a 1-1 draw with South Korea not sufficient to put them through.

Germany, who won the Women's World Cup in 2003 and 2007, and is ranked second in the world, needed a victory to advance from Group H.

So-Hyun Cho opened the scoring for South Korea after only six minutes as Germany's shaky defensive line played her onside.

Alexandra Popp levelled shortly before halftime with a strong header, but after the striker had a second goal disallowed for offside, South Korea held tight to earn their first point of the tournament and send Germany home.

Their 1-1 draw against South Korea indicated that they finish third in Group H with Morocco and Colombia qualifying for the last 16. Morocco, who defeated Colombia, is through with the South American side topping the group.

On the other hand, Morocco defeated Colombia 1-0 to reach the Women's World Cup knockout stages, making history at the tournament.

Morocco became the first Arab or North African country to move past the group stages in the Women's World Cup, and the only one of eight tournament newbies to do so.

Anissa Lahmari scored from a penalty rebound in first-half stoppage time after captain Ghizlane Chebbak's penalty effort was saved.

Morocco qualified second in the group, behind Colombia, and their victory assured that two-time champions Germany would not advance.

The Moroccans were crushed 6-0 by Germany in their tournament debut but rebounded with wins against South Korea and a Colombia team that had been gaining confidence after edging Germany.

Colombia's finest scoring chance came in the 59th minute when 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo delivered a pass to the far post, but Daniela Montoya's first-time shot was stopped by custodian Khadija Er-Rmichi's extended leg.

