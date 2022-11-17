FIFA World Cup 2022: How to watch and stream Qatar World Cup live in India

FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick start on November 20 in Qatar. This is the first-ever World Cup held in the Middle East and second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament. In the first match of the competition, host Qatar will take on Equador. Brazil are the hot favourites for the title as they aim to clinch a record-extending sixth title and first since 2002. The other big contenders are Argentina and defending champions France.

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India. Matches can be watched on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription. You can also watch matches on laptops and desktops on the JioCinema website for free.JioCinema, which is now available across Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers, will live-stream all the matches and offer curated content around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.The FIFA World Cup final will be played on December 18 at 8.30 PM