FIFA World Cup song shows Nora Fatehi singing in Hindi

Doha, Oct 10 The fourth single from the multi-song FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack highlights woman power as it features four of the Arab world's most famous female singers Balqees, Nora Fatehi, Manal and Rahma Riad. Moroccan-Canadian Nora Fatehi, a known Bollywood actress, has rendered Hindi lines in the song.

'Light The Sky' features the haunting vocals of Emirati singer Balqees, Moroccan-Canadian sensation Nora Fatehi, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco.

The song's atmospheric and edgy music video also celebrates the ground-breaking inclusion of female referees at the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East by featuring all six officials who will officiate at the tournament.

Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan will take charge of matches in Qatar, while Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Díaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA will be assistant referees, a FIFA statement said.

The fourth single follows global hits Hayya Hayya (Better Together), Arhbo and The World is Yours to Take, with more releases to follow ahead of the start of the tournament on November 20.

The multi-song Official Soundtrack, spearheaded by the FIFA Sound strategy, is bringing together artists, fans and players to share their passion by combining the universal languages of music and football.

"Light The Sky tells us to 'shout if you're with me' and brings to life the spirit of communal celebration of the FIFA World Cup an energising message as we look forward to a game-changing tournament of firsts," FIFA Entertainment Executive and song producer RedOne said.

"This is an inspirational song with its roots firmly in the Middle East. It is also fitting that the first-ever female referees at a FIFA World Cup are part of this release that will connect with football and music lovers of all ages."

Comparing the game to music, Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi said, "Football, like music, is a universal language that has a passionate following and I have witnessed this with my own eyes wherever I have travelled across the globe. It has been a privilege to collaborate with such passionate and talented women to create something that celebrates our roots and the excitement of the FIFA World Cup.

"It is amazing that this extraordinary football event is taking place in the Middle East," said Rahma Riad. "I am looking forward to the world discovering our beautiful region," she added.

Balqees said, "This is an event that will bring people together from around the world and, through 'Light The Sky', we are demonstrating how we can lift each other up and create something truly memorable."

The song carries an inspirational message of hope and togetherness; a celebration of a ground-breaking FIFA World Cup for our region, as well as the strength, creativity and determination of women, said Manal.

Here's the YouTube link to the song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HKNdrBYS5k

