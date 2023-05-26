Forward Nandhakumar Sekar leaves Odisha FC

New Delhi, May 26 Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC on Friday announced that they have parted company with forward Nandhakumar Sekar.

The 27-year old Sekar has been part of the side since their inception in 2019 and leaves the club after four seasons.

"The term "One of our own", is often used frivolously. It represents a myriad of emotions and bonds that are everlasting. Hence we will never hesitate to proudly declare that Nandha is "one of our own". He is our boy, our friend and our brother.

He has always given everything for our badge. He has played games with injuries, put personal troubles to one side and has always greeted each and every member of the club with a smile, regardless of any situation," said Odisha FC in a statement on twitter.

"And this year, he has given everything and more. It is difficult to say goodbye as the memories are endless. We are delighted that he could mark the end of his stay at Odisha FC with a trophy. A perfect way to sign off! In the end, all that we can muster is, "Thank you! Go well!".

Nandha, you will always be a Juggernaut and a Kalinga Warrior. Odisha FC shall always be your home." it added.

Sekar has featured in 59 ISL matches for Odisha FC during the past four seasons, scoring seven goals and supplying five assists. He was a vital part of the side in the ISL 2022-23 season, netting seven goals and tallying an assist, which was his best-ever season in terms of goal contributions.

The Chennai-born winger also continued his sublime form in the Super Cup, finding the back on four occasions as Odisha lifted the Super Cup, which was the first silverware for the club.

Sekar was rewarded for his fine performances with a call up to the Indian national team. He has been named in the 27-member squad by India head coach Igor Stimac for the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championships.

