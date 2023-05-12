Gokulam Kerala stuns Mumbai Knights in final IWL Group A match with 11-1 victory

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 12 : In their final Indian Women's League 2023, Group A match, Gokulam Kerala defeated Mumbai Knights 11-1 at the Shahibaug Police Stadium on Friday, May 12.

It all started with a 10th-minute strike from skipper Indumathi Kathiresan as the Malabarians took an early lead. In the span of the next 10 minutes, Sabitra Bhandari struck twice, while Sandhiya Ranganathan added the side's fourth goal.

With the scoreline showing 4-0 in favour of Gokulam Kerala by the 20th minute, the defending champions took complete charge of the game. To make matters worse for the Maharashtra-based side, in-form Bhandari netted two goals in the 33rd and 39th minutes to make it 6-0.

Yet, Mumbai Knights made sure they didn't leave the pitch without giving a fight, as Bhumika Mane pulled one back out of nowhere to make it 6-1 at halftime.

Already leading the goalscoring charts by a margin, Nepal sensation Sumitra Bhandari proved to be a nightmare for the Knights' defence. The electric forward scored a second-half hat-trick to make it seven goals in the afternoon.

For Gokulam Kerala, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Asem Roja Devi too found the back of the net in the second -half as the full-time score read 11-1

While the result didn't change anything for the Malabarians, for Mumbai Knights, it ended their ambitious campaign as they finished fifth in the table.

Sabitra Bhandari has rightly adjudged the Player of the Match for her fine display.

