"He never wanted to break rules": Paul Pogba's representative on provisional suspension

Turin [Italy], September 12 : Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba who has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping offence broke his silence on the issue.

The French international tested positive for testosterone (a hormone that increases athlete's endurance) in a random drug test where he was an unused substitute in Juventus's Serie A clash against Udinese on August 20.

The Italian anti-doping body issued a statement on Monday evening to confirm Pogba's suspension which read, "Juventus Football Club announces that today, September 11, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on August 20, 2023. The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps."

To clarify the matter, a representative of Pogba, Rafaela Pimenta told Sky Sports News that "he never wanted to break the rules."

"We are waiting for the counter-analysis and until then we can't say anything. The certain thing is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break the rules," Pogba's representatives told Sky Sports.

As of now, with a trial and testing of a backup "B" sample, Pogba could face a potential four-year ban.

Pogba whose career has been plagued by injury, sent a message before the beginning of the season to bring the best out of him this season.

"I learned a great deal from this year, and I think everything that happened will help me come back stronger. Thank you to all of you for your support. Mentally, and physically, I will do my best to get back in top form, so I can help my team and club, and win a trophy, because that is what I came here for. So, I just wanted to tell you that I won't give up, I won't be beaten. I will give my all. Thank you again to everyone," Pogba said in his video.

