Hyderabad FC announces farewell of Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3 : Hyderabad FC announced the departure of forwards Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu on Saturday.

According to ISL, The 29-year-old Narzary was part of Hyderabad FC's ISL winning team in 2021-22 and scored the winning penalty in the shootout against Kerala Blasters FC in the final.

He scored eight goals for the club in 44 appearances and was always a tireless worker on the pitch all throughout his three seasons with the club.

Danu also spent three campaigns with Hyderabad FC and gained prominence as a one of the key members of the team, After making just five appearances in his debut season with the club, Danu played 17 and 13 games respectively for the Yellow and Blacks scoring two goals in the process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor