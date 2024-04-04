"Hyderabad FC are a dangerous team": FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez

Margao (Goa) [India], April 4 : FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez feels that Hyderabad FC are a "dangerous team" as they have nothing to lose and they will pose a challenge in their upcoming fixture.

FC Goa still have slim hopes of winning the League Shield but would need to win all their remaining games and hope that a number of other results go their way.

The Gaurs were in a commanding position when the league took a break for the AFC Asian Cup, but have since only won three out of the nine games leaving their championship challenge hanging by a thread. But the Spaniard isn't willing to give up without a fight.

"I am not happy with this part of the season where we drew three games and lost three. We should not have conceded seven goals in those two matches (Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters FC)," Marquez said in a pre-match press conference.

"But every coach will remember such games in the season. Every team has ups and downs. What's in our control is to try and win all three games and try to finish in the best position possible," he added.

Facing his former team, Marquez feels the opponents have players who are looking to prove a point.

"In this moment it's easy to play in Hyderabad FC as if they lose nothing will happen but if they draw or win, they will celebrate," he said.

"This is a very young Hyderabad FC team. Some of the players are trying to show good quality so that they can play in ISL next season. They are a dangerous team. No team beat them with a big scoreline which means they are competitive and have good players. But this is not my Hyderabad FC," he added.

Marquez helped Hyderabad FC win the ISL Cup in the 2021-22 season and made them one of the most consistent teams under his reign. He has done a pretty good job at FC Goa so far but the contrasting results in either half of the season have put a stain on FC Goa's season.

However, the Spaniard is keen on finishing the season strongly with two home games left.

"The team is more comfortable playing at home with our fans. We are very grateful to the fans and we need them to win these two games," he concluded.

