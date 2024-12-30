"I give all credit to boys": Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil praises team players

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], December 30 : Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil heaped praise on his players' relentless hard work and strong camaraderie after they secured a slender 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Jamshedpur FC earned their seventh win of the season with Pratik Chaudhari's strike proving to be the difference. The Men of Steel moved up four positions in the standings, climbing from eighth to fourth, with 21 points from 12 matches, as per an ISL press release.

The breakthrough came in the 61st minute when defender Pratik Chaudhari unleashed a powerful shot. Kerala Blasters FC struggled to clear a cross from the Men of Steel, and Chaudhari capitalized on a loose ball to net it into the bottom left corner, scoring his third-ever ISL goal and his first since December 2021 (for BFC vs CFC).

"I give all the credit to the boys. Because of the boys (we got the result), they worked very hard. Who is playing, who is not playing (doesn't matter), they (players) are supporting each other, that is the good thing. We must maintain it like this," Jamil stated in the post-match press conference as quoted from ISL.com.

Kerala Blasters FC controlled the flow of the game with dominant possession and created several opportunities, but their efforts were thwarted by the impressive goalkeeping of Albino Gomes.

When asked about the challenge Kerala Blasters FC posed to his team, Jamil responded, "The main thing is we got the three points and that's the most important thing."

Jamil also extended his New Year wishes to the passionate Jamshedpur FC fans, whose support has transformed the Furnace into a formidable fortress.

"Keep supporting Jamshedpur FC.. I want to wish everyone a happy new year. Stay happy and be healthy," Jamil said.

