I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

Imphal, Feb 26 Real Kashmir defeated Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) 2-0 to register their second away win of the season in the I-League 2022-23 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Sunday.

Defender Richard Osei Agyemang was on target in the first half to score his fourth goal of the season, while substitute Phrangki Buam combined with Ibrahim Nurudeen to score his first goal to end a run of seven winless games away from home for the Snow Leopards.

Both teams displayed a cautious approach from the start and built their attacks from the back. Real Kashmir had an edge over the hosts. However, they were wasteful in the final third. In the 22nd minute, Samuel Kynshi had a chance to open the scoring, but his volley from the edge of the penalty area was off-target.

The midfielder, however, helped the visitors break the deadlock at the half-hour mark. From a corner kick, Kynshi whipped a cross at the near post, and as the TRAU defender Sagolsem Bikash Singh failed to clear the ball, Richard Osei Agyemang made a run into the six-yard box to send a thumping header into the back of the net.

Two minutes later, Kynshi almost doubled the advantage. The 22-year-old took a shot just outside the 18-yard box, but it was straight at home custodian Lunkhominlenmang

Jedidi Haokip. In the 34th minute, Akashdeep Singh almost caught Jedidi Haokip off his line but the goalkeeper recovered in time to palm Singh's effort over the bar.

Five minutes from halftime, the hosts came close to equalising but were denied by the crossbar. Following a long throw-in taken by Naresh Singh Yendrembam, Salam Ranjan Singh received the ball near the penalty spot. With his volley, the defender beat Real Kashmir goalkeeper and captain Subhasish Roy Chowdhury but was denied by the crossbar.

Five minutes into the second period, TRAU skipper Komron Tursunov took a stinging long ranger, which Roy Chowdhury fisted away. In the 70th minute, the Red Pythons' substitute Sapam Bishorjit Meitei saw his long-range effort hit the woodwork and on the rebound, Tursunov was present, but the Tajik's acrobatic shot was straight at goalkeeper Roy Chowdhury.

After this Real Kashmir's substitutes, Ibrahim Nurudeen and Phrangki Buam combined to double the score. It was Nurudeen, who did all the hard work to reach Yakubu Wadudu through pass and Buam, who had just come on the pitch, ran towards the goal to tap the Ghanaian's cross into an open goal.

In the add-on time, Fernandinho tried to get one back for the hosts but his shot from the edge of the penalty area landed on the roof of the net.

Following the win, Real Kashmir move above TRAU, onto fifth place in the points table, level on points with Churchill Brothers, who sit just above them in fourth position because of a better goal difference.

