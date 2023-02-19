I-League: Mumbai Kenkre, Rajasthan United play out goalless draw

In a match between two teams keen to avoid relegation, Mumbai Kenkre FC wasted golden chances here at the Cooperage Stadium on Saturday, and visitors Rajasthan United FC hardly showed initiative as the I-League contest ended in a goalless draw.

Kenkre's Akhil Kothari should be the more upset of the two coaches, because his team should have been up by at least a goal before the breather itself. In the 14th minute, Ranjit Pandre pierced the Rajasthan United defence with a through pass to Arvindraj Rajan, who only had goalkeeper Vishal Joon to beat. But Joon displayed his quality by leaving the goal and putting a decisive touch on the ball to deny Rajan.

The Kenkre forward could be excused for that, and Joon credited for pulling off a great save, but Rajan could not hide from the blunder seven minutes later.

His strike partner Francis Uchenna Nwankwo beat his marker with deceptive speed and rounded up the onrushing Joon but went too wide in the process. As a result, his shot into the open goal hit the upright. When the ricochet came to Rajan, he had all the time in the world to decide which foot to shoot with and which way. Incredibly, he missed the target.

It was hard to imagine an easier chance would drop Kenkre's way, but it did. Francis was the provider once again. It was the 42nd minute of the match as Pandre got hold of his through pass, got inside the Rajasthan United box with nobody to stop him. Joon rushed out again, but Pandre succeeded in pushing the ball away from him. Joon had no option but to bring him down with his hands. He picked up a yellow card for that offence and referee Lakshay obviously pointed to the dreaded spot.

Francis calmly converted the penalty, only to be told it had to be taken again because of an infringement. He somehow lost the plot second time round, shooting it way over.

The Nigerian got the chance to still become the hero in the second half, but his shot was saved from the goal line in the 63rd minute.

Rajasthan could not create too many chances anyway as Atai Dzumashev was the only one who looked to have some creative ability in the attacking third. But there was hardly anybody who could combine with him. A few headers and shots here were comfortably saved by Hero of the Match Tenzin Samdup in the Kenkre goal.

RUFC's best chance fell to Chanso Horam in the 37th minute. It was a perfect cross at the goalmouth from the left, but Horam lost his balance trying to chest-trap it. He could only manage a weak touch to Samdup.

The result did not help either Rajasthan United or Kenkre as they remained at the tenth and 11th spots respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

