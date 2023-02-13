I-League: Sreenidi Deccan clinch 2-0 win over Rajasthan United at home

Title-hunting Sreenidi Deccan recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over Rajasthan United in the 2022-23 I-League at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Asheer Akhtar was on target for the second game in a row as early as the fifth minute, while Lalromawia added another goal later in the first half as the Deccan Warriors notched their seventh home win of the season.

Set piece-specialist Faysal Shayesteh's corner was headed across the face of the goal by Awal Mohammed. The Rajasthan defence was unable to clear the danger and the ball found its way to an unmarked Asheer Akhtar just outside the six-yard box, who slotted the ball through a crowd of legs and into the back of the net.

Six minutes later, the home captain David Castaneda got a chance to double the lead but could not make the most of it. The Colombian found himself through on goal in a counter-attack, however, Rajasthan's Aidar Mambetaliev applied enough pressure to put him off and send his shot over the bar.

The Colombian, though, was involved in Sreenidi's second goal in the 39th minute. From a long throw sent by full-back Arijit Bagui inside the penalty area, Castaneda set up Lalromawia, and before Joon could realise anything, the Mizo midfielder slammed the ball home for 2-0.

Just at the brink of half-time, Rosenberg Gabriel cut inside from the right wing to unleash a shot on goal. But this time, Joon was equal to it, diving to his left to make the crucial save. Five minutes into the second half, Joon was called into action again. He was well-positioned to deny Castaneda's stinging low shot at the near post.

The second half didn't see much in terms of goal-mouth action. Rajasthan United started to see better exchanges in play but their forwards remained wasteful in the final third, barely testing Sreenidi custodian Ubaid CK. On the other end, the hosts' new signing Rilwan Hassan was picked out by Gabriel, but the Nigerian sent his effort narrowly off target.

Joon had work to do in injury time as well, saving Sreenidi substitute Ramhlunchhunga's strike at full stretch. In the final minute of the game, Rajasthan defender Novin Gurung received his marching orders after picking up a second yellow for a foul on Shayesteh, and the Desert Warriors had to end the game with ten men.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor