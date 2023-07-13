"I'm sure we will take so much joy from Mount": Manchester United manager Ten Hag 

Oslo [Norway], July 13 : Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag feels that their latest recruit, Mason Mount, will contribute more on the field after he made his debut for the club against Leeds United in the pre-season tour on Wednesday at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Manchester United clinched a 2-0 victory against their League rivals with youngsters Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill featuring on the scoresheet.

Mount operated in a deeper midfield position and while playing that role an opportunity came for him to mark his debut with a goal. However, the young English midfielder failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

After the game, Ten Hag reflected on his performance and said to MUTV, "Oh [he was] great, but we could expect this. He has so many skills and I'm sure we will take so much joy from him. He will contribute to our performance, absolutely.”

Mount was one of the players who stood out on the pitch with his penetrative passes and high press on the pitch. He dropped deep to receive the ball and played the ball forward on different occasions to build an attack.

On his newly assigned role, Mount said, "I really liked that role today. Being able to drop in and get on the ball and start the play from a bit deeper, but also having that freedom to be able to get forward and get in the box."

Mount and the other 10 starters only featured for the first 45 minutes of the game, the youngsters stepped on the field in the second half to make the most of the available opportunity.

"All of us had a tough week, but it's great to have that 45 minutes in the tank now. We've been working very hard [in training], so it's good to now put it into practice and play on the pitch now," Mount added.

Mount will be keen to get off the mark in Manchester United's encounter with the Ligue 1 side Lyon on Wednesday at the Murrayfield Stadium, Scotland.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor