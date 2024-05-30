India forward Lallianzuala Chhangte "won't mind" taking up Sunil Chhetri's role

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 30 : India forward Lallianzuala Chhangte revealed that he "wouldn't mind" replacing iconic forward Sunil Chhetri but it would depend on a lot of factors.

India's upcoming clash against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match on June 6 at the Salt Lake Stadium has a lot of significance for Indian football fans. The game will mark the last appearance of legendary captain Chhetri in an international outing.

After Chhetri's last dance in the international circuit, head coach Igor Stimac will need to ponder upon the veteran striker's replacement.

The 26-year-old is willing to step up for the team if needed but is aware that other factors will play a role in determining whether he is suited for the number nine jersey.

"It's not about taking the role of Chhetri bhai. When it comes to the national team it is about walking together as a team. I can't rely on one player and I hope and I strongly believe that we will work together as a team. I wouldn't mind if the team needs me playing in the centre. There are some factors, like my height, that need to be discussed, and it's the coach's decision as well. But I don't mind if my country needs me," Chhangte told reporters.

Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

In a career that spanned over 19 years, the Arjuna Award winner has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. The most-capped Indian footballer is the fourth-highest goal-scorer on the global stage with icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of him.

Chhangte went on to recall the time of his debut for the Indian team in 2015 against Sri Lanka. He revealed that Chhetri boosted his confidence by offering words of motivation to settle his nerves.

"It was very, very interesting. The first time I played for India, he called me and told me to be myself to enjoy the game. It's a privilege to play alongside him. I want to cherish every single training session with him," he added.

The India football team landed on Wednesday in Kolkata with their sights set on the crucial qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

India are currently second in the table with four points in four matches. They will try to secure a top-two finish in Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and earn a spot at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

