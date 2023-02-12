India senior women's football team set to face Nepal in two friendly matches

Published: February 12, 2023

The Senior Indian Women's National Team, which has been camping in Chennai over the last month, is all set to face Nepal in two FIFA Friendlies on February 15 and 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Blue Tigresses are currently preparing for the upcoming AFC Olympic Qualifiers First Round, where they have been clubbed together with the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in Group G, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Following the two Friendlies against Nepal, India will continue to train for the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to take place in April, 2023. The matches will be streamed live on the Fancode platforms.

FIFA Friendly Fixtures:

February 15: India vs Nepal, 7.30 pm IST, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

February 18: India vs Nepal, 7.30 pm IST, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

