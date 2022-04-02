Indian women's team sets sail for Jordan for football friendlies

New Delhi, April 2 The Indian women's football team left for Jordan on Saturday to play two friendlies against Egypt and Jordan next week.

The Blue Tigresses had earlier assembled in Goa for a brief training camp, before leaving for Jordan, where they are set to face Egypt on April 5 and Jordan on April 8, the AIFF said in a report on its official website.

The team had a brief camp in Goa and is now travelling to Jordan with a squad of 23 players for the two friendlies.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby has picked a number of youngsters in the squad, with the likes of defender Kristina Devi, midfielder Martina Thokchom and forward Mariyammal Balamurugan having previously played in different age groups.

"For sure, we want to have two very good games against quality opponents. We have equal respect for both, but we ourselves have a very good team, and we expect to have two good performances," said Dennerby.

Fixtures:

April 5: India vs Egypt, 10.30 PM IST

April 8: Jordan vs India, 10.30 PM IST

The 23-member squad that is travelling to Jordan:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy. DEFENDERS: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Kritina Devi. MIDFIELDERS: Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Sanju, Martina Thokchom. FORWARDS: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

