ISL: FC Goa sign Gouramangi Singh as Assistant Coach

FC Goa have appointed former India international Gouramangi Singh as their assistant coach.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Gouramangi Singh played for some of the biggest football clubs in the country during his 15-year-long career. He is also one of the most decorated Indian footballers since the turn of the millennium, having won nearly every club trophy in India.

"I'm delighted to join FC Goa. Knowing the Club and the quality of their game, it's a big step in the right direction as far as my coaching career is concerned. Goa is like a second home to me, having played in the state for several years. It feels really good to be back," Singh said in a statement.

"I spoke to Ravi (Puskur, Director of Football) and Carlos Pena (head coach) who gave me a clear idea of the Club's project. I was able to connect well with them, and that made it quite easy for me to make up my mind about joining FC Goa," he added.

While at Dempo SC, Singh lifted the National Football League (NFL) and the Federation Cup in the 2004-05 season. The following year, he repeated the feat with Mahindra United.

Between 2007 and 2012, the centre-back played for Churchill Brothers, with whom he won an I-League (2008-09), two IFA Shields (2009 and 2011) and two Durand Cups (2009 and 2011). He was also adjudged the Best Defender of the I-League in their title-winning season.

"Gouramangi is a well-known name in Indian football who needs no introduction. In our club's philosophy, we've always looked to promote up-and-coming coaching talent as part of the individual development we focus upon, and Gouramangi is no exception to that," said Ravi Puskur, the Club's Director of Football.

"The head coach and I spoke to him in detail and we felt he'd be a good cultural and coaching fit to the team. His vast experience in Indian football in various roles will be a significant asset to the Head Coach's backroom staff and I'm sure with his addition, the players in the squad will also benefit from his presence and playing experience," he added.

In 2010, Gouramangi Singh was named AIFF's Best Men's Player of the Year. Four years later, he made his ISL debut with Chennaiyin FC.

The Manipur-based footballer was also a part of one of the most successful Indian national squads in recent history, winning the Nehru Cup twice (2007 and 2009), and the AFC Challenge Cup and SAFF Cup in 2008. Overall, he has amassed over 70 appearances for the Blue Tigers.

In 2018, Singh turned to coaching full-time after hanging up his boots. An AIFF A License holder since 2019, the 36-year-old worked as the assistant coach of Bengaluru United in the past three seasons.

He played an important role in FCBU's back-to-back success in the BDFA Super Division League, where they won the title in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons beating the likes of Bengaluru FC. With him in the coaching team, the club also reached the semi-finals in their maiden Durand Cup campaign last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

