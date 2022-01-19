ISL: Match between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan postponed

The organizers of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday announced the postponement of Match No. 66 between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

The game was scheduled to be played on Thursday at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

"Assessing the situation based on the advice of the League's medical team, Kerala Blasters FC are unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match," said ISL in a statement.

The statement further announced that Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda. The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

