ISL: NorthEast United have to finish season in good rhythm, says Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil wants his side to finish the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL) in a "good rhythm".

ATK Mohun Bagan rode on Liston Colaco's brilliant show to climb to the second spot after they beat wooden spooners NorthEast United FC 3-1 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

NorthEast United FC is at the 11th spot and has just won two games in the ongoing ISL season.

"We are thinking about the next game and the remaining two-three games but, we have to think about this game. We have to finish the season in a good rhythm and that is most important," Khalid Jamil said in the post-match press conference

Suhair Vadakkepeedika (17th) gave NEUFC the lead early on before Joni Kauko (22nd) drew level only for Liston (45th) to make it 2-1 just before halftime.

"Suhair scored a good goal. I was thinking that we could finish at least one-nil up in first half but, they equalised, and then again in the second half, we needed a good start," said Khalid Jamil

"The players worked very hard, which is a good point. It is not their mistake, it is our mistake," he added.

The defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan has kept NorthEast United FC at the bottom of the ISL table with 10 points with three matches left in their season.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor