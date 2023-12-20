ISL: "We'll start the game with the same aim," says MBSG head coach Juan Ferrando

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Ahead of Mohun Bagan SG's upcoming match against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, head coach Juan Ferrando said that they will come to play the game to clinch three points against their opponents.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ferrando said that last season the Kolkata-based side failed to clinch three points against Mumbai City. He added that they need to maintain their momentum.

"We'll start the game with the same aim: to get the three points. In the last season, we didn't get great results against them. (But) the last game we won against them was in the Durand Cup. So, we have to keep going on the same momentum against them," Ferrando was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

The Spaniard also heaped praise on Mumbai City FC and said that they have a good team. He talked about Mumbai's last game against East Bengal FC and said that they were playing for the three points.

"I think that they are a very good team. If you have watched the last game against East Bengal FC, I think they were desiring the three points. They almost pushed for a goal for 90 minutes. East Bengal FC defended very well there. But I think Mumbai will be here to go for the three points like us. So it's going to be a good clash," he added.

Talking about his team's preparation, Ferrando said that he trained his team for both defensive and offensive works.

"I never have individual plans for any player. I trust my team all the time. I prepare the team for defensive and offensive things, but I never have plans for individual players because, for me, the most important thing is to plan for the team," he added.

The Kolkata-based side are standing in third place on the ISL standings with 19 points after winning six of their seven matches in the league. Mohun Bagan SG are coming into this game after defeating Northeast United FC by 3-1 on December 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor