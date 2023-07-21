"It's a bit strange seeing old and new faces," says Matt Doherty after coming back to Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Wolverhampton [UK], July 21 : Football club Wolverhampton Wanderers, which plays in the Premier League, welcomed back Irishman Matt Doherty and signed on a three-year deal. After completion of the signing process, Matt Doherty said "it’s a little bit strange, seeing some old faces as well as a lot of new ones".

Matt Doherty has rejoined Wolverhampton Wanderers for a second spell, after previously making more than 300 appearances across a ten-year period at the club.

“It’s been great. Obviously, it’s a little bit strange, seeing some old faces as well as a lot of new ones – I think there is only five players here who were there the last time, so it is a bit strange. But once I get training and everything like that, it will all be fine," Matt Doherty said according to the Wolverhampton Wanderers website.

“I’d been here a long time and had some great times here as well. I still have my house here in the midlands and I’ve been able to move straight back into that, so everything has been running really smoothly. My kids were brought up here and my first was born during the first pre-season when Nuno arrived, so it’s kind of all that I’ve known really," he added.

Matt Doherty also shared his views regarding manager Julen Lopetegui.

“I spoke to him on the phone before and he was obviously a big reason why I came back. I saw him earlier today, but it was a brief face-to-face, but I’m sure we will have some time over the next few weeks to try and get to know each other.”

Matt Doherty will be playing in the right-back position. “You want to go somewhere you’re going to play as much as possible. As much as I loved my time at the other clubs, I wasn’t able to get a run of games consistently for whatever reason. I guess that was a challenge of playing against some top players constantly and consistently, but let’s get my head down here first in pre-season and see where it takes us.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor